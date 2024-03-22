Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,843,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,401,000 after buying an additional 95,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after acquiring an additional 96,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 279,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

