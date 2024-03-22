Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

