Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $9.06 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 50,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cintas by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $642.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $428.68 and a 1 year high of $644.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

