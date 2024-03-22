Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $779,000 Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of EIRL stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

