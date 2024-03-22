Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $619,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

