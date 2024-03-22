Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $11.61 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 915.19, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.67 and a 200 day moving average of $241.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,528. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

