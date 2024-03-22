Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $111.01 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

