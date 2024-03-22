Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aflac by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 689,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.