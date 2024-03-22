Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $256.23 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $256.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

