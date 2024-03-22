Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.79.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $585.52 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.05. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

