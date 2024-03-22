Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $415.71 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $297.75 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.