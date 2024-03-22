Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 123 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $211.11 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.34 and its 200-day moving average is $192.81.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

