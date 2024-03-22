Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 820 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 95,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

