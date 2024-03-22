Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,903 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 218.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

