Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,057 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34. The firm has a market cap of $723.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.