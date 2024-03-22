Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.85

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 264389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Constellium by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after buying an additional 3,135,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellium by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 2,745.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 980,781 shares during the period.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

