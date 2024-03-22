Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

