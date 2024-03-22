Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock remained flat at $113.49 during trading hours on Friday. 14,582,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,769,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.