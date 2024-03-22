ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

COP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

