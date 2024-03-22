Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$167,560.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.56, for a total value of C$167,560.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.64 billion.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

