Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.96

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 54153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

