Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

