Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.33

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 53113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

