Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $240.85 and last traded at $240.59. Approximately 3,832,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,146,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $1,737,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,261 shares of company stock valued at $129,041,782 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.