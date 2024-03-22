Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $249.55 and last traded at $253.90. 3,680,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,144,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.00.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.37 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at $55,382,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 843,261 shares of company stock valued at $129,041,782. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Regis Acquisition Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,046 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

