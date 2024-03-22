Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $262.00

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $262.00, but opened at $254.24. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $251.43, with a volume of 2,026,405 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $1,737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,737,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 843,261 shares of company stock valued at $129,041,782. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

