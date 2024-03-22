Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.73.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.