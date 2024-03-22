CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNHI. Truist Financial began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

