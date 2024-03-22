CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,880,000 after purchasing an additional 742,390 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

