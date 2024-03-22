Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $28.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

Clear Secure Price Performance

Clear Secure stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.