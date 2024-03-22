Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

