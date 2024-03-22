Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 263,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

