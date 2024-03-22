Citigroup Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $42.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 36,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. Open Text has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,144,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 627,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

