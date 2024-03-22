Citigroup Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $192.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.77. 776,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,674. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.