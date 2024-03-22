Citigroup Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $63.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $57.57. 278,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,016. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after buying an additional 3,926,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Core & Main by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 290,792 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 20,185.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 183,684 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Core & Main by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

