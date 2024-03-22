Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 5.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 1,141,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,034,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

