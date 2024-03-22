CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Gregg A. Bresner Purchases 4,000 Shares

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CION Investment Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,666. The firm has a market cap of $571.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
