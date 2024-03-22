Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Gordon Nelson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gordon Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$74,700.00.
Cineplex Price Performance
CGX traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,897. The company has a market cap of C$475.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.33.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4746835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
