Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Gordon Nelson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gordon Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$74,700.00.

CGX traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,897. The company has a market cap of C$475.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.33.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4746835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.88.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

