Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Florian Baumgartner Sells 5,683 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,328.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $92.46 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cimpress by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cimpress by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after acquiring an additional 89,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

