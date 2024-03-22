CIC Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. 383,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

