CIC Wealth LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE T traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,014,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,225,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

