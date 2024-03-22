CIC Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 672 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,459,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $394.53. 3,096,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $317.91 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

