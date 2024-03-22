CIC Wealth LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $16.48. 953,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

