Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 392,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.