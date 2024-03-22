China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 257,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

