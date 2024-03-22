Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $32.94.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
