Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

