Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.39.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,452. Chewy has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 205.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,426,000 after buying an additional 367,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

