Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.66. 86,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $133.78. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $152.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

