Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. 382,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.