Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,859 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 53,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 124,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 3,717,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

